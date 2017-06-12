Filming for ABC's controversial dating reality show Bachelor In Paradise season 4 has been suspended due to allegations of sexual misconduct on the sets. Production company Warner Bros issued a brief statement on the controversial issue and has said the matter is being investigated.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action," the statement reads.

A report suggests that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson's alleged "soft porn" act during the show's filming forced the show producer to lodge a complaint, resulting in the suspension of production for the show's fourth season.

LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman citing a source claims that the couple got "extremely drunk" during their date and started making out while the cameras were rolling. "On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked," she tweeted.

Things reportedly became extremely raunchy at the pool. "From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work," Kaufman added.

The producer was apparently annoyed by Corinne and DeMario's behaviour and contestants were soon informed about the suspension of filming.

Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

"According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous," Kaufman's tweets read.

The cast members have reportedly been flown back to Houston from Sayulita, Mexico, where the fourth season was being filmed.

ABC has not yet made any announcement regarding the show's return on 8 August.