WWE fans got to witness some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on 6 February. In the main card, Sami Zayn challenged Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship, while in another card match Cesaro and Sheamus squared off with champions The Club for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

During the show, Raw general manager Mick Foley hesitantly welcomed Samoa Joe to the ring for a contract signing. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon then re-introduced Joe and said Foley must be under the weather. McMahon than told Foley that even if he was upset he has to do his job. Foley replied he has been a fan of Joe's for 18 years, but did not like the way and with whom he associated himself to get a Raw contract. Joe then took the microphone and said one man gave him the opportunity to work in Raw and it was not Foley.

Joe then issued a threat to the whole locker room. He said he will thrash Raw superstars every night he steps in the squared circle. Roman Reigns entered the ring and told Joe to shut his mouth as he was about to step in the latter's yard with the signing of the contract. Joe and Reigns brawled but was stopped by Foley, who then announced an official fight between the two wrestlers.

In another segment, Goldberg made an appearance and accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge to a fight at WrestleMania 33 on 2 April. Also, the former WCW and WWE champion challenged Kevin Owens to a fight at Fastlane 2017, which is scheduled to take place on 5 March.

Raw results for 6 February:

Roman Reigns vs Samoan Joe

Samoan Joe won after Braun Strowman distracted Roman Reigns during the fight. Next, Strowman manhandled Reigns outside the ring.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs (champion) The Club (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

The Club won via disqualification.

Bayley vs Nia Jax

Nia Jax won with a Samoan drop.

Braun Strowman vs Four Dudes (Handicap Match)

Braun Strowman won as he pinned three wrestlers after a running powerslam.

Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak

Akira Tozawa won with a snap bridging German suplex.

New Day vs Shining Stars

New Day won with Midnight Hour on Epico.

Sami Zayn vs (champion) Chris Jericho (WWE United States Championship)

Chris Jericho won with a Codebreaker.

Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins vs Neville, Noam Dar and Tony Nese

Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins won with a Lumbar Check from Cedric on Noam Dar.