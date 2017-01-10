Chelsea legend Ray Wilkins is 'not a lover' of Marcos Alonso and believes his former club should never have sold Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand. Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorentina over the summer and has played an important part in his side's recent purple patch, but Wilkins has not been impressed by the Spaniard.

"I'm not a lover of Alonso," Wilkins told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Star. "I don't think Bertrand should have left. They've spent £50m trying to replace Ryan and they sold him for £10m. I'm not a great fan of Alonso – he's doing okay."

Bertrand made 57 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge – the most memorable of those coming in the Blues' Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012 – but his path to a first-team spot was largely blocked by Ashley Cole.

Since leaving Chelsea permanently in 2014 the England international has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, but his current campaign has been disrupted by troublesome knee and hamstring injuries.

Wilkins also fears that Alonso's presence will have a negative impact on Nathan Ake. Antonio Conte's men recently recalled the starlet after he impressed on loan at Bournemouth but the former Chelsea captain and assistant manager doesn't think he will see a substantial amount of game-time.

"Will Nathan Ake come in? They won 13 on the spin with Alonso in the side so I don't see him getting in," said Wilkins.

Ake is highly regarded by many at Chelsea and has set his sights on breaking into the first team under Conte. "The ambition now is to continue to improve and break into the team at Chelsea," Ake told Bournemouth's official website. "It's a great team and the manager there has given me a lot of confidence, so it's something I'm looking forward to."