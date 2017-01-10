Razer is offering a reward of up to $25,000 (£21,000, €24,000) for fresh information relating to the theft of prototype devices from the company's booth at CES 2017. In a post on Facebook, company CEO Min-Liang Tan said that the reward money would be offered to anyone who can provide leads resulting in the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

On Monday (9 January) Razer revealed that two of its new prototypes had been stolen during CES in Las Vegas. Min-Liang has now confirmed that the snatched devices were Razer Project Valerie devices, a gaming laptop with three, folding 17.3in displays.

The laptops had not been slated for an official release but had been a major talking point amongst attendants at this year's show.

Min-Liang also revealed that the theft took place at approximately 4pm on Sunday 8 January, on the final day of the annual technology trade show. The company has not ruled out industrial espionage and hinted that punishment for the crime would be "grievous".

Razer will pay out reward money depending on the value of the information it receives, which will be "based upon law enforcement's evaluation" of said info. This means that Razer gets to decide how much it pays out, and if multiple persons submit useful information the cash will be split accordingly.

Information about the thefts can be sent to legal@razerzone.com. All information will be treated confidentially, and Razer said it will not disclose details about about respondents, except when required to do so in order to follow through with a conviction.

Min-Liang also took the opportunity to thanks fans for their show of solidarity in wake of the thefts. "It was a pretty lousy way to end off a phenomenal show for us and I was pretty bummed out for a day," he said.

"Nonetheless, thanks for the continued support - you guys are the best community I could ever ask for. We'll not let this incident discourage us from our work to continue innovating and leading out the industry."