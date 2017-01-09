Two prototypes of Razer's first of its kind three-screen laptop announced at the CES 2017 a few days back were stolen from its booth at the event.

Company CEO Min-Liang Tan, confirming the thefts on the last day of the show, said: "We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue."

Razer had plans to launch the laptops commercially soon. No other company has come out with such an innovation prompting Tan to indicate that it could very well be part of corporate espionage.

"We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart, " he said in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time the company has faced such an incident. In 2011, two Blade prototypes were stolen from Razer's R&D lab in San Francisco.

The laptop developed under the name Project Valerie comes with three 17.3 inch screens that can be unfolded and placed beside the central screen. Each screen has 4K resolution making the combined resolution capacity of the laptop a staggering 12k (11520 x 2160 pixel).