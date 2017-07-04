RB Leipzig say they are growing bored of speculation surrounding Liverpool's interest in Naby Keita with the German club still determined to hold on to their prized midfielder this summer.

Keita, 22, was pivotal to Leipzig's first ever season in the Bundesliga last term, helping his side finish as runners up behind champions Bayern Munich to qualify for the Champions League at the first time of asking.

Liverpool's interest in the Guinea international has intensified in recent weeks with The Times reporting the Merseyside club will test Leipzig's resolve with a club record £70m bid.

Leipzig have been unmoved throughout the early stages of what could develop into a lengthy transfer saga, with chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff declaring in June that it would be "irresponsible" to sanction the sales of any top performers before a maiden season in Europe's premier competition.

But even amid talk of a hugely lucrative offer, the club show no signs of weakening their position. When asked by Sport Buzzer, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, if Leipzig are "immune" to offers for Keita, Mintzlaff responded: "Yes, and that topic is boring.

"This is only our second Bundesliga season, our squad is still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced. Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It's an advantage that there's no upheaval."

A report from German daily Bild insists there has been no official bid from Liverpool yet, adding there also has been no meeting between Keita and the Leipzig hierarchy.

The midfielder has returned to training a week before the rest of his teammates are scheduled to – something the German daily describes as "unusual."

But the German club are adamant no deal with Liverpool will take place this summer as they are certain they will not be able to bring in an adequate replacement.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already broken their transfer record once this summer, signing Egypt international Mohamed Salah from Roma for £36.8m. Dominic Solanke has also joined the club from Chelsea.