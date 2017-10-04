Tottenham Hotspur favourite David Ginola has urged his former side to do all they can to bring Gareth Bale and Luka Modric back in order to launch a "new era" for the club.

Both Bale and Modric grew into two of the Premier League's finest players during their respective spells at White Hart Lane before Los Blancos came calling, signing the Croatia international in 2012 before returning a year later to pay a then-world record fee for the Welshman.

Harry Kane has since grown into the club's biggest star, evolving into one of the most feared strikers in Europe which has inevitably prompted suggestions of another major transfer involving the north London club and the Spanish champions.

Ginola, who played for Spurs between 1997 and 2000, wants his former side to make a real statement of intent and provide Kane with everything he needs to keep him at the club. But not only that, he has urged Mauricio Pochettino's side to bring back two old favourites to spark something truly special at the club.

"Why not think about building a team that in the next five, ten years will be the best in Europe?" Ginola said on Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast. "Bring Bale back to Tottenham and keep Harry Kane and bring in a new era for Spurs. I am taking about five, ten years coming, they will be brilliant.

"Modric [as well] would be fantastic. Modric in the middle of the park, Bale on the left hand side, Kane up front, Dele Alli as the number ten. That could be interesting.

"Why not make Tottenham the best team in Europe? This is a gamble and I know it sounds crazy, but would you like to see at the at the new White Hart Lane 61,000 people watching a great team, challenging for the title every season, challenging for the Champions League every season?"

Any attempts to prise Modric away from the Santiago Bernabeu could prove fruitless, however, with the 32-year-old integral to Zinedine Zidane's plans at the club. Doubts have risen over Bale's future at the club, however, with reports in the summer suggesting Manchester United were hopeful a fee of £100m could tempt Real into cashing in on the former Southampton starlet.

Bale however has repeatedly insisted he sees his future in the Spanish capital.

Modric is likely to have a key role to play in Real Madrid's Champions League double header against Tottenham on 17 October and 1 November, although Bale's participation could be in doubt following reports a latest injury could sideline him for a month.