Whoever said 'romance is dead' probably needs to spend time in the company of Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

The couple, who started dating in 2007 and married in 2012, remain head-over-heels after five years of marriage and one child, and love was definitely in the air this week when they marked their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (20 October), Timberlake shared a series of throwback videos of himself making sweet music in the studio and used it as an opportunity to pay tribute to his other half.

Alongside a clip of him singing the classic Leon Russell love ballad, A Song For You, he wrote: "#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio - YES I've been back in the studio cooking!

"But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance."

The former N*Sync singer and Biel tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. They welcomed their son Silas in 2015.

Timberlake continued his online outpouring by addressing his wife directly, writing: "To my beautiful @jessicabiel : You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so..."

"Listen to the melody 'cause my love is in there hiding..." #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou"

Back in July, Biel revealed that "honesty and loyalty" was the secret to their happy marriage in a July interview with Marie Claire.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star said: "We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers – about being focused and driven – and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score!"