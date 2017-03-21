At around 4,000 years old, 'Istanbul #2461', as it's unceremoniously called, is the oldest surviving love poem in the world.

The poem is etched into an ancient clay tablet discovered by archaeologists in Nippur, southern Iraq, during the late 19th century. Its name is just the reference number allocated by archivists at the Istanbul Museum of the Ancient Orient where it ended up.

The full name is The Love Song for Shu-Sin, though it took seven decades for this to be discovered as it lay untranslated in a museum drawer.

It comes from Sumer in southern Mesopotamia, which we know today as Iraq. Ancient Sumerians were the first people to develop a written language which used symbols to represent spoken sounds. This system of written symbols pressed into wet clay by a stylus is called cuneiform.

The author of the poem is unknown, but according to Guinness World Records, it "is believed to have been recited by a bride of Sumerian King Shu-Sin, who ruled between 2037 and 2029 BC."

"When it was found, the cuneiform tablet of The Love Song for Shu-Sin was taken to the Istanbul Museum in Turkey where it was stored in a drawer, untranslated and unknown, until 1951 when the famous Sumerologist Samuel Noah Kramer came across it while translating ancient texts," says an article on the Ancient History Encyclopedia website.

"The poem was not just a love poem, however, but a part of the sacred rite, performed each year, known as the 'sacred marriage' in which the king would symbolically marry the goddess Inanna, mate with her, and ensure fertility and prosperity for the coming year."

Here's Samuel Noah Kramer's translation of the world's oldest known love poem.