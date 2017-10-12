There's a good chance that the 'it' couple of the moment – Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle – could announce their engagement around next month.

According to sources, the Suits star, who is currently working on the seventh season of the hit legal series, is set to wrap up filming by November, post which royal enthusiasts could expect the couple to break the news to the public.

"It'd be a security nightmare to do it sooner. She'd be followed everywhere!" a source close to the actress said, as per Us Weekly.

In the course of their over-a-year-long relationship, the duo has mostly kept their romance under wraps – save a cozy appearance recently at the Invictus Games closing ceremony recently – and a source explains that Harry intends to break their joyous news to the family first. "So he could enjoy it before the word spreads," adds the insider.

As for those looking forward to seeing the 36-year-old TV star rock a sparkler on her ring finger, it won't happen until Markle has shifted her base to London. The actress – whose work commitments have been keeping her in Toronto, Canada – is said to be relocating to "London for sure" after the shoot is over, as per a pal.

"[Harry and Markle] will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited," the website reported, dishing details on the much-anticipated royal moment. "On the same day, they'll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world."

While there is still time before all of this materialises, preparations have already begun. "These things are planned early in advance," dished an insider.

This comes amid growing speculation that Markle is ready to quit "the biggest role of her career" to be with her beau in London.

"Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits," said an insider, according to The Sun, adding, "Harry can't move to Toronto, so she'll have to move eventually if they want to be together."