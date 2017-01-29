Barcelona can move to the top of the La Liga standings – at least temporarily – with victory over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on 29 January.

Kick-off is set for 11am GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Real Betis were held to a goalless draw by Sporting Gijon at the Benito Villamarin in their last La Liga outing on 22 January. The Andalusian club have lost their last seven league meetings with Barcelona.

Joaquin, Antonio Sanabria, Darko Brasanac and Felipe Gutierrez are all sidelined through injury for the hosts. New signings Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo have both been included in the squad to face Barcelona.

Denis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona booked their passage to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a comfortable 5-2 win over Real Sociedad in midweek. Luis Enrique's side are on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

Midfielders Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Rafinha are all out injured for the visitors.

Victor Sanchez: "We have 22 points and of course we can achieve the goal of being in the top 10. We are annoyed with the result [against Sporting Gijon] because we wanted to win. They have given us a scare and it is normal that we are not happy. We aimed to win all three points but all the matches are complicated, we've already played against Leganes, and it's hard for all teams to win, even when you see Real Madrid against Malaga." [via Football Espana]

Luis Enrique: "I'm sure that Betis, at their stadium and for their upturn in form, will try to cause us problems, but we've found the level to fight and be effective. It'll be complicated. It's funny how things change. Things are more modest now. It's neither black nor white. All coaches look for good runs to get into a good dynamic. We'll try to extend ours, especially as there are teams above us." [via Football Espana]

Real Betis (all competitions): DLWLL

(all competitions): DLWLL Last result: Real Betis 0-0 Sporting Gijon

Barcelona (all competitions): WWWWW

(all competitions): WWWWW Last result: Barcelona 5-2 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey)

Real Betis win : 12/1

: 12/1 Draw : 11/2

: 11/2 Barcelona win: 1/4

Real Betis possible XI: Adan; Mandi, Donk, Pezzella; Piccini, Pardo, Petros, Ceballos, Durmisi; Castro, Zozulya

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Pique, Mathieu, Alba; Rakitic, Mascherano, Turan; Messi, Suarez, Neymar