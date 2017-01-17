Porsha Williams has denied claims made by Kenya Moore that she enjoyed "golden showers". In a recent interview, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star revealed that she did not believe in the sexual act and called the rumours "crazy".

"That's wild, that's crazy. I have never had nobody pee on me, and I would never pee on nobody. I hope she's [Moore] enjoying her showers. I don't know," the reality TV star told E! News while responding to the claim.

According to reports, Williams and Moore have never shared a friendly relationship on the Bravo show and the 35-years-old slammed her co-star and said: "You would think she would have moved on past it by now, but she hasn't and I have. So, there you go."

In the 15 January episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans were shocked after Moore revealed that during a round of Never Have I Ever in Miami in 2016, Porsha was the one who downed a drink after the question of "never have I ever received a golden shower".

Williams, however, wants to move on from the allegations and claimed that fans would see a changed Porsha "who does not want any drama in her life". But it remains to be seen whether Moore's attack on her sex life will escalate in the upcoming episodes.

"Well, up until this point in the season, I think people have really been able to see a different Porsha. A Porsha who is very much involved in her own life, no worried about nobody else's business. A drama-free Porsha. And boom, at that table, drama smacks me in my face. it's difficult to deal with...I try to leave and it just escalates from that point on because they want to press my buttons," she noted.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 9 airs on Sunday nights on Bravo network.