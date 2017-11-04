Real Housewives Of Atlanta returns with season 10 this Sunday, 5 November at 9pm EST on Bravo TV. Housewives, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are back with more drama.

After Phaedra Parks was axed from the show, Bravo has spiced the drama by adding NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak full-time to its season 10 cast. Click here to watch RHOA season 10 episodes live on Bravo TV. You can also click here to watch it online (only in the US).

Zolciak opened up to US Weekly magazine about her feud with Kenya Moore.

She explained to the magazine, "I don't even know Kenya, and I don't want to f*****g know her. Kenya's a dark cloud. She's not a good person. I've never in my life looked at somebody in the eyes and saw an empty soul."

"That's not being vindictive or because I'm mad, I've never seen such an empty soul in somebody in my life. I don't even want to know her," the Don't Be Tardy star said.

Zolciak explained that their feud began when Moore went down in the basement and "talked s**t" during a party at Sheree Whitfield's house.

"She started attacking my husband, my children, my parenting, my faith, my body, everything that she could attack. I was like, 'Really?' I just said you didn't need to be downstairs.'She just laid into all of it. She had obviously been studying me prior. F*****g lunatic," the Bravo star added.

The premiere episode is titled, 50 Shades Of Cynthia and the official synopsis reads as follows: