Kandi Burruss will take on Porsha Williams for spreading false rumours in the upcoming chapter of Housewives Of Atlanta season 9. Episode 16 is titled Maui Mayhem, which will air on 12 March at 8pm EST on Bravo TV.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

Extinguishing all hope of a peaceful getaway, the group's first dinner in Maui escalates to new heights as Kandi and Porsha erupt over who's to blame for the salacious rumors that have surfaced. Kandi tries to shake off the drama by planning a speed boat adventure without Porsha, meanwhile Shereé and Bob's courtship hits a major speed bump of its own. Later, Phaedra attempts to mend the ladies' broken friendships by organizing an emergency "restoration service" and Bob tries to salvage what's left of his relationship with Shereé.

Click here to watch RHOA episodes live on Bravo TV. You can also click here to watch it online(only in the US).

Burruss spoke about sharing Porsha Williams' texts with the group in an interview with Bravo. She told the outlet, "I've come to the realization that Porsha has a lying problem. Every time you hit her with the truth, she comes out with another lie that was worse than the previous one. When I first heard her throw out that drug allegation, I couldn't believe it. That wasn't shade, that was slander.Drugging someone and taking them to a sex dungeon is rape.

She added, "What irritated me is that Porsha tried to justify the lie by saying 'someone' told her that I said I would drug her."

"Obviously I wanted to defend myself and show proof of her lies. When I scrolled back through my phone, I saw her text saying how much fun she had on the night in question and she told me not to worry because she wouldn't try to 'rape' me on camera. So I printed those texts to pull out just in case she decided to repeat that malicious lie," she added of sharing the texts.