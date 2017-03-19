Housewives Of Atlanta season 9 returns with new episode where Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks' newfound friendship will be put to the test after the latter starts feeling sick at a party thrown by Moore.

Episode 17 is titled Aloha And Goodbye, which will air on Sunday (19 March) at 8pm EST on Bravo TV. The official synopsis reads as follows:

After Phaedra's attempt to reunite the group fails, Kandi and Todd decide to bring everyone together for a roast of Peter. Shereé is forced to decide if she should move forward with or without Bob, while Cynthia and Peter come to terms with the end of their marriage. Meanwhile, Kenya and Phaedra's newfound friendship is put to the test as Kenya hosts a party that has Phaedra feeling seasick on dry land.

Click here to watch RHOA episodes live on Bravo TV. You can also click here to watch it online (only in the US).

Kandi Burruss surprised Cynthia Bailey with the news that her former partner Peter Thomas is joining the ladies squad on their Hawaiian vacation this season. Speaking about whether she was aware of him joining them, Cynthia told the Daily Dish, "No, Kandi didn't check with me about Peter coming. I was pretty much told that Todd [Tucker] invited him, and if I was OK with that. I was OK with it."

Further sharing details about the awkward situation, Bailey told the site, "I didn't want to share a room, and I definitely didn't want to send mixed signals to the cast to make them feel like, 'Oh, this is gonna be a big trip for us to reunite.' My mind was still made the whole time we went on the trip, and none of that was gonna change. But I think a lot of the girls and guys were optimistic that maybe there would have been a re-love connection."

The reality TV star also revealed that there were moments when she accidentally slipped back into couple mode. "I accidentally kept calling him 'babe' and all this crazy stuff. Like, 'Babe, we have to get on the boat now'. Like, 'Oh, I mean Peter, not babe. Sorry.' It was a little confusing."