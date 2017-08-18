Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Getafe for the transfer of goalkeeper Ruben Yañez as Zinedine Zidane continues the revamp of his squad. The 23-year-old has also been automatically loaned to Cadiz for the 2017-2018 campaign as Getafe have already signed two goalkeepers this summer in Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez and Serbia starlet Filip Manojlovic.

Yañez moved to the Santiago Bernabeu academy from Girona in 2010 as a prospect for the future. He progressed through the club's various youth ranks until former manager Rafa Benitez decided to promote him to the first-team squad for the 2015-2016 campaign.

The Spaniard has since served as the third-choice 'keeper of Real Madrid behind Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla, making his first-team debut during a 6-1 Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa on 30 November 2016.

Yañez has now agreed a four-year deal with newly-promoted side Getafe after Zidane promoted his son Luca to be the new third 'keeper in the 2017-2018 campaign.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Getafe C. F. have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rubén Yañez," the La Liga giants have confirmed through an official statement. "The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad."

Getafe have revealed that Yañez will play on loan at second division side Cadiz during the 2017-2018 as they have already signed Manojlovic and Martinez on loan from Arsenal to bolster squad ahead of the coming season.

Yañez becomes in the ninth player to leave Real Madrid during the current transfer window.

Alvaro Morata, Danilo, Mariano, Diego Llorente and Burgui have joined Chelsea, Manchester City, Lyon, Real Sociedad and Alaves respectively on permanent transfers. Meanwhile, James Rodriguez and Fabio Coentrao have moved on loan to Bayern Munich and Sporting Clube de Portugal respectively while Pepe left the club to join Besiktas after terminating his contract.

Earlier this week, Zidane suggested that Real Madrid could still sign new players before the end of the transfer window but he ruled out the departure of any major stars.

"We're happy about what we've done so far, but it's a long season and we still have to work hard. We're going day to day. I'm very happy with my squad and all the players. Everybody is going to stay but before the 31st anything can happen, that's out of my control" Zidane said in a press conference.

"A coach expects his team to be right when the official matches begin. We prepared for that and on the 8th we competed very well, we played very well and won showing our personality. It was down to all the hard work on the tour."

Yet, Los Blancos have only made three additions to the first-team squad this summer in Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo, with the later having being recalled from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt to cover the departure of Pepe.