Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from for crucial upcoming games against Real Sociedad (10 February) and Paris Saint-Germain (14 February), with the club confirming that only Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo were absent when Los Blancos returned to training on Tuesday.

Zidane's side suffered another La Liga setback at the weekend after being held to a 2-2 draw by Levante.

Such a disappointing result came only days after Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes and left them fourth in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos will try to put that disappointment behind them on Saturday and boost morale before the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against PSG with a victory over Real Sociedad.

Zidane recently admitted that his job at the Santiago Bernabeu will rest on that tie against the Ligue 1 side and on Tuesday morning the Real boss was handed a big blow after Uefa rejected the club's appeal against Dani Carvajal's two-game ban for picking up an intentional yellow card during the 6-0 victory over APOEL in November.

The Spanish international right-back will therefore miss next week's clash with the Parisians, but it looks like the rest of Zidane's regular starters will be available barring any late injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, the club revealed that Ceballos and Vallejo were the only absentees from training as Real Madrid began preparations for the visit of Real Sociedad.

"The Whites trained at Real Madrid City as they begin to prepare for the match against Real Sociedad, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu next Saturday (8:45pm CET). Castilla defender Álvaro Tejero trained with the first team," the La Liga giants confirmed via their official website.

"The Whites carried out some jogging and rondos as a warm-up before moving on to different possession and pressing exercises. Finally, they played matches in tight spaces. Vallejo and Ceballos continue their recovery processes. The midfielder worked alone out on the pitch with and without the ball."

Ceballos sprained his ankle during a training session on 22 January but already participated in some light training on Tuesday and could be available soon.

However, Vallejo has been out of action since suffering a muscle injury during the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg victory over Leganes on 18 January and is expected to remain on the sidelines for a while.