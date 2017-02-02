Luka Modric and Marcelo could be ready to return to action for the trip to Celta Vigo on Sunday (5 February) after both Real Madrid players returned to training on Thursday morning. The double boost come only two days later after Zinedine Zidane also welcomed back James Rodriguez and Pepe in the workout as the recent injury crisis of Los Blancos appears to have finally reached its end.

All Modric, Marcelo, James, Pepe, Dani Carvajal and long-term absentee Gareth Bale missed the weekend's 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad due to different injuries. But the first four are already training with the rest of the available teammates and it looks that only the right-back and Bale will remain in the treatment room when Real Madrid visit Celta on Sunday.

"Real Madrid have completed their third session of the week and continue their preparations for the LaLiga clash with Celta, which the league leaders will play this Sunday at Balaídos (8:45pm CET).

Modric and Marcelo re-joined the group in a training session which saw high tempo ball work take priority," the club confirmed. "Bale and Carvajal, who continue their recovery processes, combined running out on the pitch with indoor training."

Modric and Marcelo returns are a special boost as they are two key players in Zidane's starting line-up when they are fit.

Both players suffered muscle injuries during Real Madrid's victory over Malaga on 21 January and were vastly missed by Zidane in their following Copa del Rey trip to Vigo, when a 2-2 draw saw Los Blancos waving a premature goodbye to the competition due their defeat in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid then failed to set a deadline on their recoveries but Marca suggests that, while Modric could be back in only 10 days, Marcelo was expected to be on the sidelines for up to a month.

However, less than two weeks later both players are back in training and could even be ready to play a part in the crucial weekend trip to Vigo. Real Madrid will try to get revenge for the Copa del Rey elimination to consolidate their leadership at the top of La Liga table, being currently four points ahead of Barcelona and Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal revealed earlier this week that he also expects to return to training next week as he has already entered into the last phase of his recovery.