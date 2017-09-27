Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale sustained a minor calf problem during the club's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on 26 September.

Bale scored a sumptuous volley in the 18th minute to send Real on their way to a 3-1 victory over Dortmund at Westfalenstadion, but the Welshman limped off with five minutes remaining on the clock and was replaced by Lucas Vasquez.

Zidane insisted that the problem that forced Bale off was nothing serious and said he hoped the goal would prove to be a turning point for the former Tottenham forward.

The 28-year-old has only found the net twice in La Liga this season and has been persistently jeered during home games by some sections of the Santiago Bernabeu support.

"I hope that there are more turning points like tonight's, but Gareth is now on really good form," Zidane told Real's official website. "His calf has swelled up but it's nothing major.

"He hasn't had it easy and I'm delighted for him. Getting a goal like that is fantastic for him.

"This game will have done wonders for him and if you give him the space he's lethal, he's just so good."

Real hold the top spot in Champions League Group H with six points out of six and face a double-header against Bale's former club Tottenham next.

Bale said it was important for Real to build momentum by stringing some wins together after a less than ideal start to their La Liga title defence.

"The most important thing was to get the win so as to remain in a strong position in the group and take the three points to keep us top, restore our confidence in ourselves and qualify for the next round of the Champions League," he told the club's website.

"It's always important to win all of your games. We're not top of the pile in La Liga and it's good to having a winning mentality and we need to show more confidence from now onwards."