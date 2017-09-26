Real Madrid will reportedly keep a close eye to Paulo Dybala's development this season to decide whether the Juventus ace has what it takes to become their next Galactico signing. Mundo Deportivo says Los Blancos have also been offered the chance to sign other world-class stars like Chelsea star Eden Hazard, but president Florentino Perez believes that Dybala would be the best candidate.

However, the Spanish publication says the Real Madrid chief could also consider a more affordable alternative in Antoine Griezmann as the Atletico Madrid forward will be able to make a move in the summer for the €100m (£87.6m, $117.6m) set in his release clause.

Real Madrid were linked with Dybala earlier in the summer before Los Blancos decided to turn their attention to French starlet Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain eventually won the race for the former Monaco forward and Perez decided against signing any alternatives – despite having fresh money to spend from the sales of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea, Danilo to Manchester City and James Rodriguez's loan switch to Bayern Munich.

That decision has been criticised as Real Madrid have endured a disappointing start to the season, already sitting seven points behind Barcelona at the table.

Mundo Deportivo suggests that that Perez could break the bank in the summer to make a new marquee addition, with Dybala being identified as the main target.

The Argentina international has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring 12 goals in eight appearances, including 10 in six Serie A games.

The Spanish publication says that Perez will personally track the development of the 23-year-old forward this season to decide whether he is good enough to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and co in his attack next season.

Mundo Deportivo says that the Real Madrid president has thus decided to block any other potential signing. despite having offered the chance to sign other players linked with Los Blancos in the past like Chelsea's Hazard.

Dybala is said to be ahead of any of them in Perez's pecking order and the Spanish publication suggests only Griezmann could change his plans due to his €100m release clause.

Furthermore, the report adds that the Juventus ace could also consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after Barcelona decided against signing him to replace Neymar.