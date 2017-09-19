Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez is set to miss the La Liga clash with Real Betis on Wednesday (20 September) after being diagnosed with a "partial dislocation of the right shoulder."

Theo, 19, has started the last two La Liga matches against Levante and Real Sociedad after joining Los Blancos from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window to serve as a back-up for Marcelo.

However, the Frenchman had to be replaced by Nacho in the final stages of a weekend victory over the Basque side following a collision with David Zurutuza.

Subsequent scans have confirmed that the left-back suffered an injury in his shoulder and he is expected to be unavailable when Real Madrid host Betis tomorrow night.

"Following tests carried out on Theo Hernandez at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a partial dislocation of the right shoulder. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real Madrid confirmed.

Marcelo should take Theo's place in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup on Wednesday after the Brazilian left-back missed the win over Real Sociedad following his dismissal in the previous 1-1 draw with Levante.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also return from suspension but Zidane is still expecting to be without three more players against Betis.

Real Madrid confirmed that Jesus Vallejo and long-term injury victims Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic were also unable to train with their teammates on Tuesday morning after already missing the win over Real Sociedad.

"The first team held the last training session at Real Madrid City before the game against Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in matchweek five (10pm CEST). Tejero, from the Castilla squad, joined Zidane's men for a session that began with the players divided into two rondos," the La Liga giants said via their official website.

"Afterwards, the squad continued to refine the details ahead of the match against Betis. Benzema, Kovacic, Vallejo and Theo worked inside."

Los Blancos host Betis on Wednesday before a Saturday trip to Alaves. They are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona in the table and the gap could temporarily increase to seven if the Catalans beat Eibar on Tuesday night.