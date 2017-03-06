Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to action for the trip to Napoli on Tuesday night (7 May) after missing the weekend's 4-1 victory over Eibar due to a minor niggle. Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata are also back in Zinedine Zidane's 22-man travelling squad for the second leg of the Champions League last 16 but Raphael Varane and Fabio Coentrao remain on the sidelines.

Ronaldo, 32, scored two goals in the midweek 3-3 draw with Las Palmas last week but was left out of Saturday's trip to Eibar, with Zidane revealing that he was not fully fit.

"He wasn't feeling 100% and that is why he did not train today. All of the games are important, but the key thing is that the players do well, so now we have to see what we're going to do with Cristiano," the Real Madrid boss said in the preview of the game.

But the Portugal international was back in training on Sunday and has now been included in the travelling squad to Napoli along the rest of Real Madrid available teammates.

Bale and Morata will also make the trip to Italy after they also missed the victory over Eibar due to suspension. The former Tottenham star had been sent off against Las Palmas for shoving Jonathan Viera while the Spanish striker saw his fifth yellow card of the season during that game.

Zidane was forced to radically alter his starting line-up to beat Eibar as Karim Benzema led a team with a number of regular fringe players like James Rodriguez, Marco Ansensio, Lucas Vazquez or Danilo.

The decision paid off as Los Blancos trashed the Basque side with one of their best performance of the season to keep the heat on Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title.

However, Ronaldo and Bale are expected to return to the line-up to face Napoli as Real Madrid will try to go through the Champions League quarter finals following their 3-1 win in the reverse fixture played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Furthermore, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos will also surely make the line-up after being rested during the win over Eibar.

Varane and Coentrao are the only two players who will miss the Champions League decider due to fitness issues but Zidane will still have to exclude four more players before the game to make his final 18-man squad.