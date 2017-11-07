Gareth Bale, Raphael Varane, Keylor Navas and Dani Carvajal are expected to ease Real Madrid's injury problems by returning to action for the crucial derby at Atletico Madrid later this month.

Marcaclaims Mateo Kovacic could therefore be the only major first-team player unavailable when Los Blancos resume their season at the New Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday 18 November following the current international break.

Bale was expected to return after missing the weekend's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been out of action for more than a month after suffering a calf injury during the Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund in September.

However, the 28-year-old forward returned to full training last week and on Sunday Zidane already said that he expected to have him back fully fit when Real Madrid visit Atletico after the international break.

"We want Bale to play. He's doing fine. He's just a little way off and that's why he didn't play tonight. We've now got 15 days ahead of us and we'll see how we manage them. My plan is for him to be ready to feature against Atlético," Zidane said in the press conference following Los Blancos's win over Las Palmas.

Varane has also missed the last two games against Las Palmas and Tottenham after being forced off with a muscle injury during the 2-1 defeat at Girona on 28 October.

Yet, it seems that the Frenchman is already recovered with Real Madrid having allowed him to join up with his national for the upcoming international friendlies against Wales and Germany (14 November).

Marca says that Navas and Carvajal are also ready to step up their recoveries during the international break in order to face Atletico.

Navas has not play a game since the Champions League draw against Tottenham at the Santiago Bernabeu on 17 October. Carvajal, meanwhile, has also missed Real's last eight games due to a viral infection.

The return of the four players will be a massive boost for Zidane as Los Blancos are trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by eight points following a slow start to the season. Furthermore, Marca believes that Navas, Varane and Carvajal will make Los Blancos' starting line-up at Atletico if they are fully fit with Bale's role being still uncertain.

However, the Spanish publications point out that Zidane will still be without Kovacic as there is still no deadline set on the return of the Croatian international.

Kovacic enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, starting both legs of the Super Cup victory over Barcelona but has been unavailable since since September due to a partial tear of the adductor muscle tendon in his right leg.

Meanwhile, Luca Zidane is also certainly out to face Atletico after last week Real Madrid revealed that the third keeper had been force to undergo a shoulder surgery.