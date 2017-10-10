Real Madrid number one Keylor Navas star has withdrawn from the Costa Rica squad for the final World Cup qualifier against Panama after suffering a thigh injury. The news is a fresh concern for Zinedine Zidane ahead of a busy week which will see Los Blancos visiting Getafe on Saturday (14 October) three days before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Navas played the full 90 minutes during Costa Rica's 1-1 draw against Honduras on Saturday, helping his side to secure a point to book an automatic place at next year's World Cup.

However, the Costa Rica football federation has revealed that the Real Madrid keeper ended that game with a "thigh injury to his right leg" which will force him out of the trip to Panama. While Oscar Ramirez's side are already assured of qualification, Los Canaleros must win to stand any chance of taking their place in Russia 2018.

Real are expected to assess the 'keeper once he returns to Spain but the Costa Rica football federation predict that he will need to be on the sidelines for at least four days.

The weekend clash with Getafe is expected to come too soon for the Madrid number one but he could be recover in time to face Tottenham on next week.

Zidane will be also sweating over the fitness of Marco Asensio after the Real Madrid playmaker suffered a knock during Spain's 1-0 victory at Israel on Monday [9 October].

Spain national team boss Julen Lopetegui appeared to rule out a major problem after the midfielder was able to play the full 90 minutes.

"Asensio has received a knock during the match but it seems that it is nothing serious," Lopetegui said to the reporters when asked about the fitness of the Real Madrid star.

Zidane, meanwhile, has been given better news regarding Toni Kroos with the midfielder able to complete a training session on Monday with the rest of his Real teammates.

Kross also pulled out from the Germany squad last week due to a rib injury but it looks like the midfielder will be ready for the coming games against Getafe and Tottenham.

"The Real Madrid players today completed their first training session of the week at Real Madrid City. With some members of the squad still away on international duty, the session featured the return of Toni Kroos, who rejoined the group after having clinched World Cup qualification with Germany," the club confirmed.

Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Theo Hernandez are also expected to be back against Getafe after the trio took advantage of the international break to recover from their respective injuries.

However, Mateo Kovacic, Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal are all tipped to miss the upcoming games due to different fitness issues.