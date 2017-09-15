Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been handed a selection boost ahead of a busy run of fixtures, as Marcelo's two-game ban for a red card in the weekend's draw with Levante has been reduced to one match on appeal.

The Brazilian left-back was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Levante for kicking out at Jefferson Lerma in the 89th minute of the game.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to hit the player with a two-game suspension after referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez Alejandro Hernandez pointed out in his post-match report that the ball was "well away" from the action.

However, the Appeal Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has downgraded the punishment to just one game.

Marcelo will still miss the trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday (17 September) but the left-back will be back for the visit of Real Betis on Wednesday night.

Zidane received more positive news from Friday's workout, with Marco Asensio being able to train without any problems.

The Spanish sensation missed the Champions League 3-0 victory over APOEL on Wednesday night due to a pimple issue, but it looks likely he could be ready to return to action when Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Asensio's availability to face Real Sociedad would be a much-needed boost for Zidane as the French boss will be without at least four key players at the Anoeta Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo will serve the final game of a five-match suspension handed down for pushing the referee during the Spanish Super Cup first-leg victory over Barcelona on 13 August.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic will miss the game due to injuries, with the Croatia international suffering a muscle injury against APOEL that could keep him on the sidelines for around two months.

Real Madrid confirmed that both players continued their recovery process on their own, while the rest of Zidane's squad began the preparations on Friday for a busy week that will see Los Blancos facing Real Sociedad, Betis and Alaves in the space of seven days.

"Real Madrid returned to training and began to prepare for this Sunday's game against Real Sociedad (8:45pm CEST). After getting the Champions League off to a winning start against APOEL, Zidane's team will now look for the three points in the league trip to Anoeta," the club informed.

"The Real Madrid coach had all the squad out on the training pitch apart from Benzema and Kovacic, who continue with their respective recovery processes. The Whites performed skills exercises with the ball, practiced possession and pressing and played several games. Finally, they worked on shooting as well as crossing and finishing."