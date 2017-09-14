Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will know the extent of Mateo Kovacic's injury after scans following his side's 3-0 Champions League victory over APOEL at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian international lasted only 20 minutes before being forced off the pitch. Toni Kroos replaced the 23-year-old and the midfielder left the pitch in frustration with what is believed to be a hamstring injury, according to the Spanish publication Marca.

The Real manager confirmed that Kovacic will undergo further tests on Thursday. The player says the injury is not serious and Zidane remains hopeful that the former Inter Milan midfielder does not spend time on the sidelines.

"We'll have a look at it tomorrow. The same niggling injury he had a few days ago came back tonight. He says it is nothing serious and I really hope he's right, but we will have a look at it," Zidane explained, as quoted by Real's official website.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and Sergio Ramos' overhead kick made sure the defending champions started the new campaign of the Champions League on a brighter note. The Portuguese international, who is suspended for five domestic fixtures, was eligible to play in the European competition.

The former Manchester United star pushed a referee in his side's first leg Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona. He was handed a five-match ban after Real's appeal to shorten the ban was rejected.

Real travel to Anoeta Stadium on 17 September as they face Real Sociedad in the next league tie. Kovacic is likely to join Ronaldo as the players who will miss the next league tie. The duo will also be joined by Marcelo, who is suspended for two matches following his red card against Levante.

Karim Benzema is sidelined with an injury and he will join Ronaldo and Marcelo to miss the next league tie against Sociedad. It is still not clear whether Kovacic will be fit enough to face Eusebio Sacristán in the next league tie and Zidane remains hopeful of making use of other available players.

"He's a key player for us, he's always there and always scores. I hope it stays that way. We're not going to have him on Sunday and I hope it's the last game of the season that we're without him. On Sunday we've not got Cristiano nor Karim, but we will have other players and we will do well," he said.