Zinedine Zidane has admitted that Real Madrid could yet make more new signings before the end of the transfer window on 31 August. Los Blancos have only made two signing this summer after they won both the La Liga title and the Champions League crown during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have joined from Atletico Madrid and Real Betis respectively while Jesus Vallejo has been recalled from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt to cover the departure of Pepe. Meanwhile, earlier in the summer Real Madrid also signed Vinicius de Oliveira Junior from Flamengo as a prospect for the future – with the Brazilian wunderkind expecting to remain in his homeland until the summer of 2019.

Zidane, however, has surprisingly allowed a number of players to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, including Alvaro Morata, Mariano, James Rodriguez, and Danilo.

Real have been urged to sign at least a new number nine with Zidane having a shortage of options at his disposal in the attack.

Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele have been linked with a move to Real recently as a result with fresh reports suggesting that Zidane could also consider bolstering the heart of the back-line following Pepe's departure.

The Real boss is happy with his current squad but has refused to rule out making more signings before the end of the transfer window.

"A coach expects his team to be right when the official matches begin. We prepared for that and on the 8th we competed very well, we played very well and won showing our personality. It was down to all the hard work on the tour," Zidane said in the press conference ahead of the Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup second leg against Barcelona.

"We're happy about what we've done so far, but it's a long season and we still have to work hard. We're going day to day. I'm very happy with my squad and all the players. Everybody is going to stay but before the 31st anything can happen, that's out of my control"

Zidane, meanwhile, expressed his disapproval with the Spanish Football Federation's decision to ban Cristiano Ronaldo for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea during the Super Cup win over Barcelona.

Ronaldo only came on in the 60th minute of the game but was sent off for two bookings after scoring a sensational second goal for Real. The Portugal international was first booked for removing his shirt to celebrate the goal and received a second booking for diving in the area. The Ballon D'or winner was automatically ruled out for the second second-leg clash against Barcelona due to the dismissal but has been hit with a further four game-ban for lashing out at the official.

Zidane, however, remains hopeful that the player will be available to face Barcelona after expressing his disapproval with the decision.

"I am and we are very upset. I'm not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he'll not play for five games, makes you think that something isn't right. It's too long for him. I've been very clear in my response. What happened happened, but when you look at the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has got five matches, you have to admit that it's a lot," Zidane said.

"I hope that when the disciplinary committee meet , they look at it thoroughly. I'm upset that he's been suspended for five games after what happened. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm telling you how I feel after watching the match again. How is it not going to bother me. I don't interfere with the work of the referee, we can all make mistakes, but it's annoying that he's got five games after what happened,"

"Everyone can have their opinion but Cristiano Ronaldo is upset because he wants to play and when he doesn't play he's not happy, I hope they've not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity. We're upset that we are not going to have him with us for a long time. We'll wait to see what happens tomorrow. The disciplinary committee is going to meet tomorrow and after that we'll see what we're going to do".

Ronaldo is expected to miss the visit of Barcelona on Wednesday [16 August] night but Zidane will have Luka Modric available after the Croatia international missed the first-leg due to suspension.