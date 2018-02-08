Brazil legend Ronaldo has backed Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar to join Real Madrid after claiming the Spanish capital club need the best players in the world.

The 26-year-old arrived in Europe when he joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013. After spending four years with the Catalan club, the forward left Camp Nou and completed a switch to Parc des Princes for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m) last summer.

Neymar has been in fine form for PSG so far this season, scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists in all competitions. The Independent reported in January that Real are keen on bringing the Brazil international to Santiago Bernabeu as part of a "major renovation" in the summer.

Ronaldo also played for Barcelona and Real during his playing career. After spending one season at Barcelona, the World Cup winner with Brazil moved to Inter Milan in 1997 before returning to Spain in 2002, when he signed for Real.

He has backed Neymar to be the best in the world in a "few years" and has advised Real to secure his signature. However, Ronaldo has stressed that he has not managed to get any confirmation from the officials of the 12-time European winners regarding the PSG star.

"Neymar is a superb player, maybe he will be the best in the world in a few years, and Real Madrid need the best," the Spanish newspaper Marca quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"Well, I didn't plan for anything other than being at Inter for five years, but then there was the possibility and I went because Madrid is a team where everyone wants to play. I haven't heard any official representative of Real Madrid say anything about Neymar."

Zinedine Zidane and his men have endured a difficult run in the league this season. Real are currently fourth in the league table with 39 points after 21 games. They trail league leaders Barcelona by 19 points with a game in hand.

Real have already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League is the only competition where they have a chance to win another silverware this season. To achieve that, they have to beat PSG that is led by Neymar in the round of 16. Ronaldo remains hopeful the clash between the two sides will be a "great game".

"They should think about what they have and this year it's difficult for Madrid, they have to keep going and end well. The Champions League is a competition that they do well in and we will see how it ends, because everything changes very quickly in football," he said.

"It's a very difficult game, I am a Real Madrid ambassador and obviously I want them to win, but on the other hand, I like PSG and my great friend Neymar is there, and everyone loves him. I don't have split loyalties, I hope it is a great game and the best team wins."