Real Madrid outcast Fabio Coentrao is on the verge of joining Sporting Clube de Portugal on a season-long loan.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez revealed on Monday night (19 June) that the agreement between the clubs was close and a picture of the player undergoing his medical in Lisbon has now confirmed the news.

Coentrao's return to Portugal has been a formality following reports on 5 June from O Jogo claiming Real Madrid and Sporting had reached an agreement for the left-back to spend the 2017-2018 campaign in his homeland.

The clubs have since failed to provide any official update on the situation but on Monday night, Perez suggested a a deal was only a matter of time during his long interview with Radio station Onda Cero.

"Yes, it looks Coentrao will go to Sporting. The important thing is for him to play." Perez admitted.

The reports from Portugal added that Real Madrid had agreed to pay 90% of Coentrao's salary as part of the deal in order to help the defender resurrect his career under his former Benfica manager Jorge Jesus.

"That happens many times and has happened with many different players," Perez confirmed when asked whether Los Blancos will pay part of his salary.

Real Madrid are expected to confirm the deal in the coming hours after a picture of Coentrao undergoing his medical wearing a Sporting shirt began doing the rounds on Twitter.

The Real Madrid left-back is expected to follow the same footsteps of Pepe after the Portuguese centre-back recently announced he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

"I haven't said Pepe goodbye. If he leaves, as it seems to happen, I would like to make him a good farewell. I have already told [his agent] Jorge Mendes that I would like to have a farewell for Pepe, as he deserves one," Perez said after the defender questioned the treatment he has received from the club.

The departure of the Portuguese duo comes amid mounting speculation linking their compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with a summer move away from the Champions League winners.

Perez, however, claimed that he expects Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez all to continue at Real Madrid despite reports suggestions the opposite.