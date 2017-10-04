Real Madrid are prepared to smash their transfer record to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to multiple reports in Spain. The 24-year-old is one of the hottest strikers in Europe and has scooped the Premier League golden boot in each of the last two campaigns, leading to speculation regarding his future and links with the likes of Manchester United.

The reigning La Liga and Champions League champs failed to add to their attack during the summer transfer window after Kylian Mabppe opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead of moving to the Bernabeu. President Florentino Perez wants to breathe new life into the Real forward line with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 this season, Karim Benzema's best days behind him and Gareth Bale continually hindered by fitness problems.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, well-connected Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda suggested that Real would target Kane in the near future and are well aware they need at least €200m (£174m) to make the deal a reality. "Real Madrid are asking for Harry Kane for next season, but you know the price and it is €200m," explained Inda.

Don Balon adds that Perez is unperturbed by Kane's purported value and will move for the Spurs star. In addition, should Benzema – who signed a new contract last month – or Bale depart in the near future, Real will use the money recouped from those sales to finance deals for either Juventus's Paulo Dybala or Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Speculation over Kane's future has resurfaced in recent weeks amid questions over whether failure to win silverware at Tottenham could lead to his departure. Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in the Premier League last term, and the likes of former manager Tim Sherwood have questioned whether a move to Real or Barcelona might be in Kane's best interests.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan joined the debate this week by stating that both the Spanish giants or United would be impossible for Kane to turn down if they made a move next summer.

"I'm not trying to be disrespectful to Tottenham, but if Manchester United come calling for Harry Kane, or Real Madrid – with an ageing forward line – come calling for Harry Kane, I think in a year's time it will be very difficult for Harry Kane, at his peak, with Tottenham potentially not winning the Premier League and maybe struggling to even get into the Champions League, to resist the opportunity to move along," Jordan told Talksport.

United have repeatedly been linked with a move for Kane and reports in the summer via The Independent claimed Tottenham were only considering listening to bids approaching £200m. The Old Trafford club are understood to be waiting for Kane to request a move away from north London before firming up their interest.

But according to six-time Premier League winner Phil Neville, Kane must consider moving on in order to fulfil his potential. "He could have to leave Spurs to become that top, top world-class Robert Lewandowski-type player," Neville told BBC Sport. "If Spurs maintain being a top-four team, that will not be good enough for Harry Kane.

"I think he needs to be challenging for Ballon d'Ors. I think he needs to be challenging for Champions Leagues and if Spurs are always going to be that 'nearly team', eventually he will want to leave and join a Real Madrid or a Barcelona.

"There will always be a doubt about Harry Kane until he gets to that level. The Ballon d'Or puts you up to greatness, it puts you up on that pedestal to be the best. I think Cristiano Ronaldo's main goal in life now, Lionel Messi's maybe as well, is to win the Ballon d'Or as it shows they are the best in the world."