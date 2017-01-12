Wales national team manager Chris Coleman has revealed Gareth Bale is making good progress from the ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines since November. Coleman suggested the Real Madrid star could be ready to represent his country in the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland on 24 March.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to the 2016-17 club campaign following a sensational Euro 2016 with Wales, scoring 7 goals in 16 games for Real Madrid and signing a new long-term deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his season suffered a massive blow on 22 November, sustaining an ankle injury during the Champions League 2-1 victory over Sporting.

The Real Madrid star was consequently forced to undergo surgery one week later at the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

Original reports said that the former Tottenham star faced a three-month spell on the sidelines, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reported in AS that it could be four.

Bale has been working at the Real Madrid training ground on his recovery and Coleman has now revealed that he could be even ready to play against Republic of Ireland on 24 March – four months and two days after suffering the blow.

"So far so good, no problem, nothing to worry about, there are no problems," Coleman told BBC Wales Sport. "There are no alarm bells ringing. We still have a bit of time left and fingers crossed."

Yet, the Wales boss revealed he will have a chance to check in situ how the rehabilitation of the Real Madrid star as he is expected to travel to Madrid in the near future to pay him a visit.

"I will pop out and see him for a few days, but that was always planned," he said. "We try and do that once a season."