Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has dismissed the recent speculations linking him with a move to Manchester United as the forward claims he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old moved to the Spanish capital club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 and has already won three Champions League with Real. During the 2016/17 season, he featured only 19 times in the league as injuries restricted his playing time for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Bale was a substitute in Real's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff in June. He signed a six-year contract with the La Liga winners in October, but that did not stop him from being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United were planning a bid excess of £100m ($130m) for the Wales international this summer. However, Bale has put those speculations to bed after confirming that he has no plans of leaving Real.

"No, everything has been complicated due to my injury, but for nothing else," Bale told Marca, when asked if he had plans to leave the 12-time European champions.

"I can still play football very well, when I am at the maximum I will give the best again, I signed a long contract in Madrid and I am happy in this club. I am sure this is going to be a great season. My plan is to score goals here."

On United's rumoured interest, he said: "The truth is that I do not read any of that. Logically I am a British player and I am always linked with a return home."

"It happened with Beckham, with other Englishmen who came to Spain. Nothing new. I am happy playing in Madrid, logically interest is interest, but if there has been nothing concrete, no offer, there is nothing to discuss."