James Rodriguez has committed his long-term future to Real Madrid despite repeated reports linking him with a summer move to the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been some of the clubs linked with the Colombia international recently but the playmaker ruled out leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 to fill the gap left by the departure of Angel Di Maria to Manchester United. Los Blancos paid Monaco €80m (£68.1m, $85.1m) for his services and Rodriguez quickly justified that price tag with an impressive first campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the former Monaco and Porto star failed to replicate that form last season, being a regular sub both for Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane.

Inter Milan, Arsenal and United were then reportedly monitoring the situation but James decided to stay at Real Madrid one more term.

Yet, the rumours remerged during the January transfer window after Rodriguez confirmed that he was considering an exit and had received some offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I can't assure [you] I will stay at Real Madrid," Rodriguez said after winning the Club World Cup. "I have offers and seven days left to think about my future. I am happy in Madrid, but I want to play more. I have a bitter feeling as I wanted to play the final, but I am happy for the title. It is the 15th title in my career."

However, one more time James decided to stay and has now claimed that he will do the same in the coming summer transfer window.

"I think everything is going well, Madrid are a big club and I always wanted to be here. Good and bad things always happen but I want to stay here for a lot longer," James said as quoted by Marca after making a rare starting appearance in the Champions League 3-1 victory over Napoli on Wednesday night (15 February).

Marca said last month that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wanted to lure him to Stamford Bridge following the departure of Oscar to China, although adding that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to stay.

But asked if he will be at Real Madrid in the 2017-2018 campaign, Rodriguez added: "Yes, why not, I always train to play and I want to be here. You always want to play, now that I have more game-time, everything is slowly changing. We've been good today."

Zidane also admitted in December that Rodriguez's future at Real Madrid was uncertain, saying his lack of playing time was a "problem" for Los Blancos.

However, James has claimed that he has a good relationship with his boss, suggesting that he had a conversation with the manager during the January transfer window before deciding to stay.

"He's good, he's an excellent coach and he's very talented," the former Monaco star said. "I have spoken to him about certain issues already and I do not want to talk about it."