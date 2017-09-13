Real Madrid left-back Marcelo will miss the coming La Liga games against Real Sociedad (17 September) and Real Betis (20 September) after being handed a two-game ban for his dismissal during the weekend's 1-1 draw with Levante.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed the big blow for Zinedine Zidane with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema also set to miss Sunday's trip to San Sebastian due to suspension and injury respectively.

Marcelo, 29, was shown a straight red card during the 1-1 draw against Levante for kicking out at Jefferson Lerma in in the 89th minute of the game.

It was said that the Brazilian full-back could miss up to four games after referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez pointed out in his report that the ball was "well away" from the action.

"In the 89th minute of the game the player (12) Vieira Da Silva Junior, Marcelo, was sent off for the following reason: kicking an opponent in the back, with the ball well away from the action," Hernandez Hernandez wrote.

Real still made an appeal against the red card but the Spanish Football Federation have now confirmed that Marcelo will have to serve a two-game ban.

Marcelo is still expected to play the Champions League opener against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday night (13 September) as the ban doesn't apply to European games.

The Brazilian international, who on Wednesday also agreed a new long-term deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, will serve the suspension at Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad and the following La Liga game with Betis to be played the days later at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Theo Hernandez is expected to have a chance to prove himself in those two domestic games after the French starlet joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid to serve as a back-up for Marcelo.

However, Zidane will face further selection concerns in forming his attack at Anoeta as Ronaldo and Benzema will be also unavailable.

The reigning Ballon d'Or will serve the final game of a five-match suspension handed down for pushing the referee during the Spanish Super Cup first-leg victory over Barcelona on 13 August.

Meanwhile, Benzema suffered a hamstring injury during the weekend's draw with Levante which is expected to keep him out of action for between four and six weeks.

Marco Asensio has also been ruled out of the Champions League opener against APOEL due to an infected boil but should be back to ease Zidane's concerns for the La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

The visit to San Sebastian is expected to be a big test for Los Blancos as Real Sociedad are the only club alongside Barcelona who have won the first three La Liga games of the new campaign.