Real Madrid are reportedly in talks with Under Armour for the American sportswear manufacturer to replace Adidas as the Spanish giants' kit provider. Marca claims Los Blancos are demanding a record-breaking deal worth €150m (£127.2m, $158.6) a year in order to overtake Manchester United and Barcelona as the highest-paid club in the world of football.

The Champions League winners have worn Adidas since 1998 but not signed a new deal with the German manufacturer since 2012. That agreement expires in 2020 but Real Madrid believe it is now obsolete as it is only worth €40m plus add-ons a year.

In 2014 Manchester United signed a record-breaking deal with Adidas worth around €95m a season, leaving Nike.

Barcelona extended their sponsorship with Nike with another major deal last year, which according to Marca is worth €85m plus incentives.

Real Madrid have reportedly been in negotiations with Adidas in recent times to improve their current terms and put themselves in the same bracket as United and Barcelona.

But Marca claims Under Armour is also in contention as the American franchise has already opened talks with Real Madrid to replace Adidas and is willing to break the bank in order to tap into the European football market.

Under Armour has been providing Tottenham Hotspur's kit since 2011 and also sponsors a number major athletes in America.

Marca suggests Real Madrid would be open to the idea but will ask at least €150m a year to break their current agreement with Adidas, in order to overtake Manchester United and Barcelona as the highest-paid club in world football. Furthermore, the Spanish publications adds Nike is also monitoring the situation.