Real Madrid's third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery. The blow is not expected to affect Zinedine Zidane's plans for the clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night (1 November), as the young shot stopper had already been left out of Los Blancos' 19-man squad on Tuesday.

Luca was promoted by his father to the Real Madrid first-team during the summer transfer window following the departure of Ruben Yañez.

The 19-year-old 'keeper is behind Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla in the pecking order but earlier in the season he had the chance to make the bench against Levante when the Costa Rica international suffered an injury.

Zidane's son could have had another opportunity to serve as Real Madrid's back-up option against Tottenham with Navas being again on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

However, on Tuesday, Zidane had to promote 17-year-old Moha Ramos from the second team instead to complete his 19-man traveling squad to London as Luca was also unavailable.

Now Real Madrid have revealed that Zidane's son could be out of action for a while after being forced to undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury.

"Luca Zidane has been operated on for a Hill-Sachs fracture on his right shoulder. The operation was performed at the Jean Marmoz Hospital in Lyon by Dr. Gilles Walch, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Services. Pending evolution," a statement from the club confirmed.

Earlier last month, Zidane revealed that Luca was struggling with a shoulder injury while speaking ahead of a La Liga clash with Getafe on 14 October.

Real Madrid tried to aid his recovery with a conservative approach as days later the club revealed that the young 'keeper was back in training.

However, the latest update suggests that the recovery was not going as expected and Los Blancos have finally opted for the player to undergo surgery.

Kiko Casilla is expected to start when Real Madrid face Tottenham at Wembley with the young Moha making the bench.

Zidane, meanwhile, has major injury concerns in other areas as Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale, and Mateo Kovacic are also out due to different injuries.

Nacho is tipped to partner Sergio Ramos in the heart of the back-line to replace Varane while Achraf Hakimi should start at right-back after the 18-year-old starlet made Zidane's starting line-up when Tottenham and Real Madrid faced each other at the Santiago Bernabeu a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Bale missed the 1-1 draw against his former side and will remain on the sidelines on Wednesday night.