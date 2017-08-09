Real Madrid star Isco has admitted he is close to agreeing a new deal with the 2017 Uefa Super Cup winners as he is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international's current deal with the La Liga winners will run down after the end of the 2017/18 season. He has been an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's side that went on to win two successive Champions League in the last two seasons.

AS earlier reported that Isco, Karim Benzema, Nacho, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal are all set to sign a new contract at Real. The 25-year-old, who arrived at the club from Malaga in 2013, claims he is "very close" to agreeing a new deal with his current employers.

"It will be done soon, we're very close," Isco explained, as quoted by the Spanish publication Marca.

Isco starred for Real in their 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Uefa Super Cup on 8 August. The midfielder scored his side's second goal after Casemiro opened the scoring in the first half.

The former Malaga man's strike proved to be the difference between the two clubs in Macedonia as Real added another silverware to their trophy cabinet. Isco stressed that Zidane's men were the superior side over Jose Mourinho's United for the majority of the game, which helped them to register a victory over the Premier League outfit.

"Madrid is a very powerful team and we are happy. We played very well as a team and we winning is our obligation," the Spanish midfielder explained.

"United are very good, but we were the best team and we have a spectacular squad with a promising future. The staff are doing a great job, we do not fail because of the relationship in the dressing room. We've built a winning group."

"It is true that we had more chances to score goals. Not taking them caused us to suffer a bit at the end. But overall the team played well, and we won."