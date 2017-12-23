Live Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona Luis Suarez puts Barcelona ahead in the second half.

Lionel Messi smashes home penalty as Dani Carvajal is sent off.

Aleix Vidal makes it three in stoppage time.

Real Madrid fall 14 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. Everton 0-0 Chelsea Everton remain unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Champions Chelsea set to lose further ground on Manchester City.

6 hr 14:24 Well that brings an end to our live coverage from our lunchtime games. We have full coverage of the 3pm kick-offs from the Premier League here, so we hope you can join us for that. But until next time, goodbye.

6 hr 14:20 Full time: Everton 0-0 Chelsea Everton remain unbeaten under Sam Allardyce as Chelsea are left frustrated at Goodison. No shots on target for the hosts as the champions pushed hard throughout. The Blues twice had efforts cleared off the line, and saw Ashley Williams turn a header onto his own crossbar. Antonio Conte's side go within two points of second place Manchester United, but they're set to lose more ground on them and leaders Manchester City.

6 hr 14:19 Free-kick for Everton in their own half as Alonso backs into Pickford. That should be that with only a minute left on the clock.

6 hr 14:17 Michael Keane should have won it! The corner coms in from Sigurdsson and Keane escapes from Rudiger but heads over. Wonderful chance.

6 hr 14:15 Davide Zappacosta can't get his foot around the ball and it flies out of play. That might be that for Chelsea, who have created all the chances but haven't found any cutting edge.

6 hr 14:14 Pickford is glad to see Hazard's deflected shot bounce into his arms. Chelsea flooding players forward but still to no avail. Sam Allardyce urging his players to push out.

6 hr 14:09 It continues to be all Chelsea at the moment as the minutes tick down. Everton holding firm and getting rare glimpses of the ball. Hazard has been frustrated through today and his driven cross deflects tantalisingly into the air but no-one can take advantage.

6 hr 14:04 Hazard peels to the edge of the box and shoots from a cleverly taken corner and though Rudiger turns the ball on but Pickford makes the easy save. Twelve minutes to go for Chelsea to find a winner. And it is Chelsea mind, Everton have no intension of winning this game.

6 hr 13:57 Michy Batshuayi on for the final quarter to try and find a winner for Chelsea, who for all these 17 attempts on goal are yet to find a way through.

6 hr 13:55 Chelsea piling on the pressure at Goodison. Pickford does well to turn away Hazard's effort. Everton just leaving players behind the ball in the hope of seeing out these last 20 minutes.

6 hr 13:52 Full-time: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona Just about as one-sided a second half as you could wish to see, from a Barcelona perspective. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal all find the net as Real Madrid fall 14 points behind in La Liga, and their title is surely gone. Barcelona are nine clear of second-place Atletico and though their advantage could be trimmed to eight if Valencia win their game in hand they surely have one hand on the Spanish title.

6 hr 13:50 GOAL! Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (Aleix Vidal) The icing on the cake for Barcelona. Lionel Messi ghost down the left and when he pulls the ball back his teammate are queuing up and it is substitute Aleix Vidal who fires home via a Keylor Navas mistake and the ball agonisingly rolls over the line.

6 hr 13:48 Into the final minute of normal time at the Bernabeu. Three added minutes will be played. Real Madrid have done well to stem the flow, but they are about to be consigned to a damaging defeat.

6 hr 13:45 Gueye is replaced by Baningime at the start of the second half at Goodison. That is all of Everton's changes gone with over half an hour remaining.

6 hr 13:37 Nelson Semedo on for Andres Iniesta and he almost gets on the scoresheet, forcing Navas into a good save.

6 hr 13:36 Gareth Bale almost pulls one back for Real Madrid, but Ter Stegen makes the save from point-blank range. Hard to think of a better chance for the hosts in this second half.

6 hr 13:32 Players out for the second half at Goodison. Ashley Williams and Sandro Ramirez on for Tom Davies and Aaron Lennon.

6 hr 13:30 Casemiro and Kovacic off with Bale and Asensio coming on. I wonder how much flack Zinedine Zidane will get for deploying two defensive midfielders in El Clasico?

7 hr 13:25 Gareth Bale and Isco coming on for Real Madrid, who have to go hell for leather if they're to ignite their La Liga title defence. But is it too little, too late?