Live Gareth Bale and Isco both start on the bench for Real Madrid.

Luka Modric returns to starting XI with Marco Asensio handed a start.

Ernesto Valverde starts with a back three with Andre Gomes coming into midfield.

Real Madrid go into the second-leg with a 3-1 lead after Sunday's victory at the Nou Camp but will be without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain will serve a five-match ban starting tonight after being sent off for two yellow cards and then pushing the match referee in protest.

Ronaldo saw his appeal against the ban dismissed on Wednesday afternoon.

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta also misses out due to a muscle injury.

New signing Paulinho not available for tonight's clash.

Now 21:35 Real Madrid fans were never likely to let Gerard Pique forget about his own goal on Sunday. But they had more ammunition to unload on the Spain international when he arrived in Madrid today. AS report the centre-half was greeted with shouts of "se queda" as he left the team hotel - a reference to his "he stays" post on Instagram predicting the Brazil international would remain at the Nou Camp. Good work.

18 min 21:16 Looks like Ernesto Valverde will experiment with a back three of Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti tonight with Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto serving as wing backs. Andre Gomes comes into that midfield and with Andres Iniesta missing out tonight due to injury, he sits in there alongside Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Bsquets. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi start as a front two up front. ðŸ”´ðŸ”µ #FCB XI

23 min 21:11 Zinedine Zidane makes three changes to the side that won at the Nou Camp three days ago. As expected, Luka Modric comes back into the starting XI but not to replace Mateo Kovačić. Instead, the two Croatians start together in midfield with Casemiro dropping to the bench. Gareth Bale and Isco are also handed a rest with Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio, the latter who netted that tremendous strike in the last minute on Sunday, into the starting XI. ðŸ“ðŸƒðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ #RMSupercopa #RealMadrid XI ðŸ†š Barcelona#HalaMadrid #RMMovistar pic.twitter.com/Z7eGLsiMzq — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfra) August 16, 2017

38 min 20:56 BREAKING: Gerard Deulofeu drops out of the Barcelona starting XI with Andre Gomes stepping in.

39 min 20:55 BREAKING: Gareth Bale and Isco both drop to the bench for Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio start.

44 min 20:50 Team news: Real Madrid Isco has been named in Zinedine Zidane's last two starting XIs ahead of Ronaldo who has only recently returned to training following his delayed summer break. On Sunday, the Spaniard was deployed just behind the front two of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, excelling in that role and leading Barcelona on a merry dance for much of the match. With Ronaldo out of the equation, Zidane could opt for the same starting XI, although Luka Modric's availability once again following his suspension could prompt a change in the middle of the park. Marco Asensio, who bettered Ronaldo's strike on Sunday with one of his own, may also be pushing for a start.

46 min 20:49 Barcelona 19-man squad to face Real Madrid Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Denis Suárez, Suárez, Messi, Mascherano, Deulofeu, Paco Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti and Aleña.

48 min 20:46 Team news: Barcelona As mentioned, Andres Iniesta misses out this evening due to injury. The Barcelona skipper made the starting line-up in the first leg after being selected alongside Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in midfield but was replaced in the second half by Sergi Roberto. Barcelona confirmed today it's a muscle problem that is keeping the Spaniard out. Rafinha Alcantara and Thomas Vermaelen (shockingly) are also unavailable.