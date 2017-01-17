Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their defeat against Sevilla at the weekend when they host Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 18 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Real Madrid's record 40-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end with a 2-1 league defeat at Sevilla on 15 January. The capital club have won all but two of their La Liga fixtures at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Pepe and Gareth Bale remain sidelined through injury for the visitors, while Isco and James Rodriguez sat out the Sevilla match due to physical discomfort and are doubtful to feature.

Nemanja Radoja's late goal gave Celta Vigo a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves on 15 January – the Galician club's fifth straight win in all competitions. Celta have lost their last five league meetings with Real Madrid.

Winger Fabian Orellana was left out of training on 16 January, with the club citing "technical reasons" for the omission.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We knew this would happen someday. At the end of the season it will be difficult. The pity is two goals in the last five minutes. The defeat [against Sevilla] hurts, as nobody likes to lose, and not in this way, having played 85 minutes like that. But this is football, we must accept it and move on. I am very proud of all we did, the players over these 40 games." [via ESPN]

Eduardo Berizzo: "It is a great victory against a very uncomfortable and very dangerous opponent [Deportivo Alaves], who showed today how well they are doing in La Liga. I have to congratulate our opponents and their coach." [via Marca]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): LDWWW

(all competitions): LDWWW Last result: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Celta Vigo (all competitions): WWWWW

(all competitions): WWWWW Last result: Celta Vigo 1-0 Deportivo Alaves

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 1/6

: 1/6 Draw : 6/1

: 6/1 Celta Vigo win: 14/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Casilla; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Morata, Asensio

Celta Vigo possible XI: Alvarez; Mallo, Castro, Fontas, Roncaglia; Diaz, Radoja; Aspas, Wass, Bongonda; Guidetti