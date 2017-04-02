Real Madrid can extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to five points with victory over Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 April.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm BST. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

Goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro gave Real Madrid a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on 18 March. The capital club are on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, James Rodriguez and Marcelo have all been rested by the hosts for the visit of Deportivo Alaves, while Casemiro is suspended.

Deyverson scored the only goal of the game as Deportivo Alaves beat 10-man Real Sociedad at Mendizorrotza on 18 March. The Basque club have lost their last six league meetings with Real Madrid.

Defender Carlos Vigaray is doubtful to feature at the Bernabeu due to a hamstring injury. Marcos Llorente is ineligible to play against his parent club.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We have nine games in 28 days and that means that we are going to need all the players. We are all ready for the final stretch of the season. Cristiano [Ronaldo] has four yellow cards, and I hope that he ends up with four until end of season. But we do not look at that. It's important he plays. We will see how we manage it." [via ESPN]

Mauricio Pellegrino: "This game is a great challenge for us. Nobody has won there and I think they've only had three draws all season. They are the reigning champions of Europe, the world champions. We'll have to have a complete game in defence and in attack against the best players in the world." [via Sky Sports]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWWD

(all competitions): WWWWD Last result: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves : WWDLW

: WWDLW Last result: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 1/7

: 1/7 Draw : 17/2

: 17/2 Deportivo Alaves win: 22/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Casilla; Carvajal, Pepe, Varane, Nacho; Kovacic, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Deportivo Alaves possible XI: Pacheco; Femenia, Laguardia, Ely, Hernandez; Krsticic, Garcia; Romero, Camarasa, Ibai; Deyverson