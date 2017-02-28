Real Madrid will look to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga table when they face Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on 1 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 8.30pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata all scored as Real Madrid came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Villarreal 3-2 at El Madrigal on 26 February. The capital club are a point ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga table and have a game in hand.

Bale suffered a knock in the Villarreal match but is expected to be available to face Las Palmas. Centre-back Raphael Varane remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Real Sociedad condemned Las Palmas to their fourth successive defeat in La Liga, with Xabi Prieto scoring the only goal of the game at the Estadio Gran Canaria on 24 February. The islanders have lost five of their last seven meetings with Real Madrid.

Angel Montoro, Michel Macedo, Javi Castellano and Marko Livaja are all out injured for the visitors.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We did good things to come back, found more shooting positions and picked up three important points against a good team. We're happy for the triumph. At 2-0 down, we had to change something and made an attacking change so we could play in our opponents' half. Things went well for us after that. We knew that Villarreal were already terrific at home. We had to have patience. With our changes, we changed the game. It was important to pick up points and remain top." [via Football Espana]

Quique Setien: "[Javi Varas] made 30 clearances like that and did not fail and he was playing an extraordinary game. I'll remember that, although many people will remember the other (mistake leading to Xabi Prieto's goal against Real Sociedad)." [via Marca]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): WLWWW

(all competitions): WLWWW Last result: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Las Palmas : LLLLW

: LLLLW Last result: Las Palmas 0-1 Real Sociedad

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 1/7

: 1/7 Draw : 8/1

: 8/1 Las Palmas win: 20/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kovacic, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Las Palmas possible XI: Varas; Simon, Artiles, Bigas, Lopes; Viera, Mesa, Gomez; Tana, Boateng, Jese