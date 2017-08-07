Manchester United will take on Real Madrid in the 2017 Uefa Super Cup at the Philip II Arena, Skopje on 8 August. The fixture pits the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League from last season in a traditional curtain raiser ahead of the new European season.

The Red Devils sealed their passage after defeating Ajax 2-0 in the final of the Europa League in May. The following month, a 4-1 comfortable victory over Juventus helped Real win the European Cup for a record 12th time.

Winning the Europa League provided Jose Mourinho's side a route back into the Champions League this term after a 12-month absence. The Super Cup will the first competitive fixture of the 2017/18 season, for both the 20-time English champions and Zinedine Zidane's side.

United have this summer completed the signings of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer. The trio are likely to start against Real on Tuesday evening in Macedonia.

The Portuguese tactician has the option of starting either David de Gea or Sergio Romero, but the former Atletico Madrid man is likely to get the nod ahead of the Argentine international.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are suspended for the clash, while Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are recovering from long-term injuries. Summer signing Lindelof is likely to form a partnership with Chris Smalling in the heart of the back four. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian could start as the two full-backs.

Matic is in line to make his competitive debut in midfielder, while Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera are set to play ahead of the former Chelsea star. Lukaku will lead United's attack against Real, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to play alongside the Belgium international.

Mourinho must then decide between Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata to play on the other flank against the La Liga winners.