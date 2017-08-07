Real Madrid take on Manchester United in the 2017 Uefa Super Cup at Philip II Arena on 8 August, Tuesday.

The Champions League and the Europa League winners of the last season will face each other in the Super Cup. Zinedine Zidane's side registered a comfortable victory as they defeated Juventus 4-1 in earlier in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against the Turin club and was also involved with Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. He was handed an extended break and despite his inclusion in the squad, the 32-year-old is unlikely to start against his former club.

United's two of the four signings from last summer, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the two goals against Ajax in the Europa League final in May. The Red Devils' European success also helped them to return to the Champions League this season.

After winning the Super Cup in 1991, the 20-time English champions failed to win the next two occasions. They suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in 1999 and a 2-1 loss to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2008.

Real, on the other hand, lost twice in 1998 and 2000. However, they have bounced back and have managed to win the last three times in a row. They won it last season after defeating Sevilla and are on the course to win it for the fourth time on Tuesday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST. Live TV coverage in the UK will be available on BT Sport 2. The game will also be available on the BT Sport App.

Below is the list of broadcasters that will air the matches in different countries: