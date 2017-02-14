Real Madrid will hope to make the most of their home advantage when they welcome Napoli to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie on 15 February.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Overview

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vasquez all got on the scoresheet as Real Madrid reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a 3-1 win over Osasuna at El Sadar on 12 February. The defending European champions were on an eight-game winning run in European fixtures at the Bernabeu before they drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund in their final group game in December.

Gareth Bale remains sidelined for the hosts with an ankle injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo sat out training on 13 February and is a doubt.

Napoli extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 13 matches with a 2-0 win over Genoa at the weekend. The Partenopei are on a four-game winless run against Spanish opponents in European competition.

Maurizio Sarri has no major injury concerns.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We suffered tonight [against Osasuna], and we saw that the difference in points between the teams means little when you take to the pitch. It was competitive and difficult. It's tricky when there are 10 minutes left and you only have a one-goal advantage. Sometimes we lack the concentration to kill off games. We've had 15 days without playing, and now we have to play every three days. We have to rest now before preparing for Wednesday."

Maurizio Sarri: "It's tough to say we'll play on a par with Real Madrid, but we are in two knockout ties against the champions of Europe and the champions of Italy. Tomorrow I will study Real Madrid carefully. We have to be in good shape and believe in ourselves. The team is starting to develop a stronger mentality, locking out what's going on elsewhere."

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWDWL

(all competitions): WWDWL Last result: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Napoli (all competitions): WWDWW

(all competitions): WWDWW Last result: Napoli 2-0 Genoa

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 6/10

: 6/10 Draw : 17/5

: 17/5 Napoli win: 9/2

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Napoli possible XI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne