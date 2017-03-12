Real Madrid will look to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona when they host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on 12 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 in Italy to seal their progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in midweek. Zinedine Zidane's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions.

Pepe is sidelined for the hosts due to a knock while Welsh forward Gareth Bale is suspended.

Cristiano Piccini's goal was not enough as Real Betis were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor on 8 March. The Andalusian club have lost five of their last six league meetings with Real Madrid.

Midfielder Jonas Martin will not feature at the Bernabeu due to injury.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We have not won La Liga for a long time, five or six years, so it is a tremendous motivation for us. We cannot, every three days, play the same way, with the same intensity and determination. But that is normal. We are motivated for two things: the Champions League and La Liga, which is very important. We want to win it this year. There are games when people might think we have not given importance to the league, but that is not the truth." [via ESPN]

Victor Sanchez: "The schedule is marked and we face each match in the same way, with the same objective of achieving a victory regardless of the magnitude of the rival. Let's go with all the intention to fight for the victory and to see if we can meet that challenge. We believe we have possibilities and we will try to achieve them." [via Marca]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): W W D W L

Real Betis : D L W L L

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 1/8

: 1/8 Draw : 9/1

: 9/1 Real Betis win: 28/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kovacic, Casemiro, Isco; Rodriguez, Morata, Vasquez.

Real Betis possible XI: Adan; Piccini, Mandi, Pezzella, Tosca, Durmisi; Brasanac, Pardo, Donk, Ceballos; Sanabria.