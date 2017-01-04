Real Madrid will hope to secure a first-leg advantage against Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on 4 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Real Madrid return to domestic action after beating Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 in the final of the Club World Cup on 18 December. The capital club are unbeaten in all competitions at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Pepe, Mateo Kovacic, Lucas Vasquez and Gareth Bale are all out injured for the hosts, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested by manager Zinedine Zidane.

Sevilla qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by beating fourth-tier outfit Formentera 14-2 on aggregate. The Andalusian side have only won five of their last 13 away matches in all competitions.

David Soria and Daniel Carrico are both out injured, while Franco Vasquez is suspended.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "James [Rodriguez] is a Madrid player, an important player. It was a difficult moment, when you do not play in a final you are angry. I understand that. But that is all past now. We have spoken. He is a Madrid player and wants to be here at the best club in the world. Nothing else. We will keep working hard, which is important." [via ESPN]

Jorge Sampaoli: "To coach [Lionel] Messi is a wish. I've always said that my desire to be with the Argentina national team has a lot to do with watching him train closely every day. But that hasn't happened yet. To coach Messi is still a wish although it doesn't depend on me." [via ESPN]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWDD

(all competitions): WWWDD Last result: Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers (Club World Cup)

Sevilla (all competitions): WWWDL

(all competitions): WWWDL Last result: Sevilla 9-1 Formentera (Copa del Rey)

Betting odds (Betfair)

Real Madrid win : 8/15

: 8/15 Draw : 16/5

: 16/5 Sevilla win: 5/1

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodriguez, Benzema, Morata

Sevilla possible XI: Rico; Rami, Pareja, Mercado; Sarabia, Nasri, N'Zonzi, Iborra, Vitolo; Vietto, Ben Yedder