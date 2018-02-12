For years David and Victoria Beckham and their brood have been #familygoals, with their coordinated outfits, gushing social media posts and the odd glimpse into their domestic life. But despite sharing special moments with fans, the famous family are not quite ready for the dizzy heights of reality TV.

The rumour mill went into overdrive recently after a source told the Daily Star: "Victoria always wanted to be seen as royalty, but now she'd like to share more of her silly side."

Fans may recall that the power couple – who are parents to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, six – tried to launch their own series Coming To America in 2007. However, it was a ratings flop.

A senior executive at NBC added "a show featuring all the Beckhams, including the children, is a different ball game".

Sadly a representative for the Beckhams has shut down rumours that they are considering taking part in their own Keeping Up With the Kardashians-style TV series, saying there is "no truth" to the reports.

"David and Victoria respect and fiercely guard their private lives at home away from their public lives and would never want that level of intrusion in their lives."

Although Victoria isn't signing up for reality TV, she will be reuniting with the Spice Girls for a £10m payday. The last time Posh, Ginger, Sporty, Baby and Scary Spice performed together was when they brought the curtains down at the Olympics by taking to the stage at London 2012 closing ceremony.

"This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year," a source told The Sun. "It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back."

The 43-year-old star, who has reinvented herself as a fashion designer, excited her 18.5m followers by sharing the snap of all five ladies together for the first time in six years with the caption: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends."