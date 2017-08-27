Kelly Brook took to social media on Saturday (26 August) to tease her 2018 calendar look by sharing a racy video that shows her in a skimpy red two-piece bikini.

The model-actress is seen flaunting her curves while smiling and shaking her booty in an undisclosed outdoor location decked with what look like comfy white sofas.

"Just seen my 2018 Calendar!! Woohooo Cant wait to share it with you #HappyHour #BankHolidayWeekend #ComingSoon," the brunette wrote alongside the clip, which she shared with her 734,000 fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were quick to comment on the post, with many calling her an inspiration and praising her for proudly flaunting her plus-size figure.

"Looking forward to it @iamkb and thanks again for being an inspiration to woman like my girlfriend who are intimidated by a camera for not being less than a size 10!" a fan commented.

Another added, "I remember you from the big breakfast days you have always been a real woman's woman not fake nor have you altered you're appearance! Not many real women out there today. You are an inspiration to us all."

"Real woman, real curves!" a third fan pointed out.

A user jokingly said, "Already have it pre-ordered for my hubby. Only thing he asks for every year!"

Earlier, Brook set temperatures soaring after she shared a provocative image of herself on the photo-and-video sharing application.

Wearing nothing but sexy black lingerie, she is seen blowing kisses with her left hand while her right hand is placed firmly on her hips. She paired the lingerie with black stockings and high heels.

The comments section from users was obviously filled with compliments. "Beautiful Gorgeous! A true GORGEOUS GODDESS! :-) :-) :-) :-)," a fan exclaimed, while another added, "Just found my new screen saver ."