Kane's absence from WWE has finally been revealed. The Big Red Machine has been staying away from making appearances as he reportedly has asked for time off from WWE for a number of reasons.

According to Ringside News, the former WWE world champion, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, has been dealing with several nagging injuries. He also needed some time away from the ring to prepare for an election campaign as the Attitude Era star is set to run for the Knox County Mayoral seat in 2018. Added to this, Kane is also working on his insurance agency, the Jacobs Agency.

According to the report, Kane's WWE deal, which stands at $905,000 (£744,978) downside with first class travel and accommodations, expires in 2018. Therefore, Kane's endeavours and the termination of his WWE contract in 2018 indicate that the wrestler's future association with the entertainment company could become less.

Kane's last fight was with Baron Corbin at SmackDown Live episode that aired on 22 November 2016. He was involved in a feud with Randy Orton and The Wyatt Family before his fight with Corbin.

In the SmackDown Live episode aired on 1 November, Kane lost to The Viper via disqualification when Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper interfered in the match. Kane also gave a miss to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event, which was held in January. This was the first time Kane did not make an appearance at the PPV event since his Royal Rumble debut in 1996.